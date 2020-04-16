Brad Pitt feels glad son Maddox returned home during COVID-19 outbreak

Brad Pitt has continued to bridge the rift between him and son Maddox after a quarrel turned their relationship sour.

It was recently revealed that the Ad Astra star is glad after Maddox returned home safe from South Korea, where he is studying currently, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maddox was a little bummed about having to come home. He loves studying abroad but he was over the moon when he was finally reunited with his family. Being away has made Maddox grow up a lot and see things has from a different perspective,” a source told In Touch magazine.

“I heard he was quarantined and tested, and then, approved to travel. Apparently, he was feeling it would have been easier for him to just stay there,” it added.

Earlier, Life&Style reported that Maddox has been isolating himself with mother Angelina, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Although he has not seen Brad for a long time, things have seemingly thawed between the father-son duo.

“Brad is nearby and has been isolating himself, so he will go there, or all the kids will go to his place. Angie doesn’t go with them, of course. While she and Brad may have agreed on Maddox coming home, there’s still a lot of tension between them,” the publication quoted a source as saying.