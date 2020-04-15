Shawn Mendes backs event to recognize efforts of workers on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) and advocacy group Global Citizen are organizing a global event to recognize the efforts of workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.



The “One World Together at Home” event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, also announced an additional six-hour streaming event that will include appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women’s World Cup soccer player Megan Rapinoe, World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey have joined a global broadcast special telecast



Shawn Mendes on Tuesday tweeted that he will also be performing.

"The One World: #TogetherAtHome broadcast to [email protected] & healthcare workers in the global fight against #COVID19. Watch this sat 4/18 @ShawnMendes," read a tweet which the singer retweeted on Tuesday.

The April 18 streaming event will precede the two-hour show to be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks on Saturday evening in the biggest effort so far to show solidarity with frontline workers.

