Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade Join 'All In' Challenge

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, and more have signed on for the #AllInChallenge, a viral campaign aimed at raising money to feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebrities are signing-on to take part in the-- All In Challenge -- a massive fundraiser to help feed Americans affected by the ongoing health crisis.
Philadelphia 76'ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched the fundraising auction where a collection of athletes, artists and celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans
Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade were among some of the first high-profile names to lend their names and prizes to the effort.
Justin Bieber is offering to fly out to the winner's house for a private show of his song, 'One Less Lonely Girl.'
There's also a chance to be in Kevin Hart's next movie.
Dwayne Wade fans can join the Miami Heat legend in the wine-making process during the October wine-harvesting season in Napa Valley.
