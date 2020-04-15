Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade Join 'All In' Challenge

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, and more have signed on for the #AllInChallenge, a viral campaign aimed at raising money to feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Philadelphia 76'ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched the fundraising auction where a collection of athletes, artists and celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans

Justin Bieber is offering to fly out to the winner's house for a private show of his song, 'One Less Lonely Girl.'

There's also a chance to be in Kevin Hart's next movie.

Dwayne Wade fans can join the Miami Heat legend in the wine-making process during the October wine-harvesting season in Napa Valley.