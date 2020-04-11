Sophie Turner spills the beans on wanting to play Jean Grey for MCU’s X Men

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
X-Men Dark Phoenix, featuring Sophie Turner appeared to have flunked even before its release. Due to its haphazard release, and numerous re-shoots by the Fox-Disney merger, the film earned barely $246.35 million at the global box-office. This figure is the lowest possible for any X-Men installment in history.
It was also the very last time Sophie Turner featured on one of X-Men’s installments. Currently there are rumors floating around which reveal that X-Men might become a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).
When Sophie was asked about her plans for a return on the franchise, she confessed to Variety stating, "I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey [or not]. But I’d always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience."
Speaking about the kind of time she had during the shoot of X-Men, Turner said: “We had just the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back."
