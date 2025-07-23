Lindsay Lohan beams at 'Parent Trap' reunion 27 years after film release

Lindsay Lohan had twice the fun at the Freakier Friday premiere.

On Tuesday, July 22, the 39-year-old actress reunited with her The Parent Trap co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix at the Los Angeles premiere of the Freaky Friday sequel.

Donning a pale pink chiffon custom Miu Miu dress, the New York City-born multifaceted graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theater.

The blonde beauty styled her locks in soft waves and completed the look with sparkling jewels as she posed alongside her two co-stars from the 1998 film, nearly three decades years after its release.

As for Walter, 61, she stunned in a chic two-piece black-and-white pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, Hendrix, 54, opted for a pale pink gown adorned with silver floral beading.

She styled her tresses in Old Hollywood-inspired pin curls and completed the look with a bold lip.

The Disney's 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, starred Lohan as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, Walter as Chessy—the beloved and brutally honest housekeeper of Nick's fictional California winery and mansion— and Hendrix as Meredith Blake, the 26-year-old opportunistic fiancée to Nick, who the twins humorously attempt to sabotage on a camping trip.

The twins were separated when their parents, Nick Parker played by Dennis Quaid and Elizabeth James, portrayed by Natasha Richardson, split shortly following their birth.

After the twins' chance meeting at summer camp, they try to reunite their parents.