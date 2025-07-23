Sydney Sweeney reveals striking transformation for ‘Christy Martin’

Sydney Sweeney takes internet by storm with recent post

Sydney Sweeney recently turned heads as she revealed the first look at her character in the upcoming biopic Christy.

The 27-year-old star, known for her role in the HBO series Euphoria, offered a glimpse into her iconic role.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Immaculate actress shared the first look at her portrayal of Christy Martin via Instagram, revealing that she gained 30 pounds for the film.

She captioned the post, "CHRISTY premiering @tiff_net."

Following the revel, fans expressed excitement over the Madame Web star’s striking transformation.

One fan wrote, “I see the future Oscar winner.

Another added, “World about to find out Sydney Sweeney actually got those acting chops.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a third user penned, “The Christy Martin story is about to send a whole new generation into depression. World about to find out Sydney Sweeney actually got those acting chops though.”

Christy also stars Ben Foster as James Martin and is directed by David Michod.

The much-anticipated film revolves around real-life boxer Christy Martin, one of the most successful female athletes of the 90s and 2000s.

Additionally, the athlete was stabbed multiple times and shot by her husband, James Martin, in 2010.

For the unversed, the film is slated for release in September 2025.