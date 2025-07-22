Selena Gomez reflects on Rare Impact Fund’s ‘noble’ mission

Selena Gomez marks ‘noble’ milestone on special occasion

Selena Gomez is taking pride in her personal brand, the Rare Impact Fund, as she marks a major milestone in her mental health advocacy journey.

The 33-year-old singer, who launched the initiative five years ago, took to Instagram to celebrate both her birthday and the progress her brand has made since its establishment.

Sharing a photo of herself with a themed cake, the Love On hitmaker reflected on the fund’s mission in a heartfelt caption:

"Five years ago today — on my birthday — we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change."

Gomez didn’t just reflect on the origins of the fund, she also spotlighted its accomplishments.

"Since then, thanks to your support, we've reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe. And this is just the beginning."

She went on to emphasize the importance of building a community around mental health support and collective impact.

"To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle — a space where people can come together, pool resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work.

“It's about believing in the power of community to create lasting change.

Let's build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve.

“Thank you for showing up — for each other and for the next generation. This is what Rare Impact looks like."

For the unversed, this comes on the heels of the Disney star’s grand birthday celebration with close friends and family, including Benny Blanco and Taylor Swift.

Selena looked absolutely chic as she posed for glamorous photos alongside her closest people.