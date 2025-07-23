Chad Michael Murray surprises fans with kids red carpet debut

Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Roemer share three kids

Chad Michael Murry, the heartthrob of the early 2000s, sent fans into frenzy by making red carpet appearance with two of his kids.

The One Tree Hill alum was accompanied by his wife Sarah Roemer, and their son-daughter duo as he attended the premiere of Freakier Friday in Los Angeles on July 22.

A Cinderella Story star donned a pink jacket and black trousers from Dsquared2's spring-summer 2025 line while his nine-year-old sported baby blue suit and sneakers.

On the other hand, the ladies of the house twinned with each other. The Hachi: A Dog's Tale actress wore a mint green gown with a halter neckline, while their eight-year-old rocked a green tulle dress with flower embroidery on it.

The couple who likes to keep their kids away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood have also kept their children's names confidential.

However, it is not like the pair’s kids have been kept away from their parent’s movies.

As per the 43-year-old their daughter even likes his father’s famous rom-com A Cinderella Story.

"I came home from work and I saw my wife and my daughter sitting in bed," Murray shared exclusively in an interview to E! News in 2024. "I said, ‘What you watching?' Right away I knew, she loved it."

For the unversed, Murray has appeared as Jake in Freaky Friday in lead role acting alongside Lindsay Lohan (Anna Coleman) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Tess Coleman).