Benedict Cumberbatch unveils his 'horrific' diet plan for popular Marvel movie

Benedict Cumberbatch learns important lesson while following the tough 'diet plan'

Sherlock Holmes famed Benedict Cumberbatch has opened about his diet plan for one of the Marvel films.

The 49-year-old admitted that eating beyond your appetite is not an easy job and he did it while preparing himself for Doctor Strange.

While speaking at podcast Ruthie's Table 4, Benedict revealed he was prescribed a horrific diet, which for him was not just physically unhealthy but was ethically wrong as well.

The Grinch star recalled being advised “to have five meals, a couple of boiled eggs between those five meals or some kind of high protein snack, cheese and crackers or almond butter and crackers. Crackers. Lots of crackers.”

Cumberbatch said, "For me the exercise is great and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident. You hold yourself better, you have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig.”

The dreadful diet plan made him realize that “he can feed a family with the amount of food he consuming.”

He confessed, "But it is horrific. I don’t like it personally, I think it’s horrific, eating beyond your appetite … It’s just like, what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.”