Lindsay Lohan shares rare insight into her life as a toddler mom

Lindsay Lohan has recently shared rare insight into her life as a toddler mom.

The Parent Trap star, who is a mother to two-year-old son with husband Bader Shammas, revealed she learned the value of patience after embracing motherhood.

However, Lohan mentioned that her son is still small and she hasn’t faced teenage rebellion issues as of yet like in the case of Freaky Friday movie.

“I'm not in that position with my son yet,” said the 39-year-old in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Mean Girls actress stated, “He's still a toddler.”

“He runs! Fast, out of that house. He's like, 'Outside!' Gone,” quipped Lohan.

The Irish Wish actress shared she’s learning more about parenting each and every day.

Interestingly, Lohan recalled how she caught her son making fun of her.

“I have this thing, where I'm like, 'Luai, don't do that,’” mentioned Falling For Christmas actress.

But “this morning before I was going to say it, he's like, 'Don't do that, Luai,' and looked at me and I was like, 'Oh my god, he's mocking me,’” noted Lohan.

Elsewhere in the interview, Our Little Secret actress confessed she would like her son to be proud of her.

“I want to do things that my son can see… But I also want to do things that inspire me,” she told the outlet.

Lohan added, “It's a learning process… I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Meanwhile, Freakier Friday will release in theatres on August 8.