Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis mark ‘Freaky Friday’ comeback

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are "FREAKing excited" for the fans to watch the duo’s new adventure in the Freaky Friday sequel.

Taking the stage on Tuesday, July 22, at the Los Angeles premiere of Freakier Friday, the two actresses expressed their gratitude for the endless love from the attendees and continued to hype them up for the new movie release.

"Hi everybody, happy freakier friday! Thank you so much for coming!," Curtis, 66, said while waving at the amused crowd.

Lohan, 39, chimed in the mic, "We’re so excited to have you here. We are so happy," before Curtis, sporting a red pleated mini dress shared a fun fact.

"It’s the 22nd of the month and it’s 22 years since we made this movie originally," she mentioned while putting one hand at The Parent Trap actress' wait. "And here were are. We are so excited."

Donning a pale pink chiffon custom Miu Miu dress, Lohan flashed a bright smile while sharing the stage with her reel life mom at the El Capitan Theater.

It was the Mean Girls star who shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that read, "[emojis of number two representing twenty two] years later, and we are still so FREAKing excited!"

Freakier Friday, the sequel which adds another generation to the mother-daughter body-swap chaos, with Lohan’s character Anna now joined by her daughter, is slated to hit theaters on August 8.