Christina Applegate opens up about feeling unsafe on ‘Married... with Children’ set

Christina Applegate opens up about 'cynical' atmosphere on iconic sitcom set

Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal are opening up about the ‘cynical’ atmosphere on the Married... with Children set.

The actors, who played mother and daughter on the iconic sitcom, didn’t hold back when sharing what things were really like behind the scenes.

In an exclusive interview on the Pie podcast, Christina explained why she found it hard to connect with the environment on set, admitting she wasn’t “into sarcasm.”

Katey agreed, saying, “We were a sarcastic, cynical bunch. You weren’t really safe. You turned your back, somebody’s gonna talk expletive on you.”

Chrissy had touched on the topic before on her own podcast, MeSsy, sharing that while the vibe felt negative at the time, Katey was always a safe space for her.

She told Katey, “You had lived a lot of life, and a lot of scarring and things had taken place. And now you were on that side of strength. And I needed that. I needed that so badly in my life — a stable person.”

For the unversed, the show ran from 1987 to 1997 and followed the lives of working-class parents who often daydreamed about a more glamorous life.