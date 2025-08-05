Andrew Garfield's departure from 'Frankenstein' adds 'pressure' over makers

Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in 'Frankenstein'

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield, who was originally set to feature as the monster in upcoming movie Frankenstein, surprisingly stepped away from the project.

The Spider-Man actor departed from the new film due to some scheduling conflicts.

His unexpected departure forced the makers to recast the role under great pressure. However, they have now replaced Garfield with Jacob Elordi.

But author Guillermo del Toro have revealed what made them choose Jacob for the titular role.

“Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature. We have a supernaturally good connection. Very few words”, said Toro.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, the 60-year-old Mexican filmmaker, “I barely have to say anything, and he just gets it. We recast and had nine weeks. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Meanwhile, make-up artist Mike Hill revealed that the Saltburn star’s physical appearance also makes him perfect fit for the role.

Elordi also expressed his feelings on getting the part suddenly. He said, “Because I came in so late, everything happened at once. I was filming while I was still figuring it all out.”

Frankenstein is a horror sci-fi that also features Mia Goth, Oscar Issac, Ralp Ineson, Christoph Waltz and others.