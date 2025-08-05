Jon Bernthal gives first look at brand new ‘The Punisher’ suit

Jon Bernthal steps out in new ‘Punisher’ suit

Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher in the highly-anticipated upcoming Spider-Man film, Brand New Day.

Bernthal first began playing Frank Castle/Punisher, a grieving father turned vigilante, on Netflix's version of Daredevil in 2016, he then later had his own series named The Punisher from 2017 to 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Amateur actor has been casted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking his first big screen appearance in a Marvel film.

In a newly shared photograph by Steve Sands of New York Newswire, on social media, The Accountant actor was seen donning the iconic black Punisher suit with white skull painted on his black tactical vest.

The image came shortly after Spider-Man's lead actor Tom Holland was spotted filming in Glasgow.

The Walking Dead actor is also set to headline the crime/thriller special for Marvel TV and will also be co-writing the standalone alongside director/writer Reinaldo Marcus Green, per THR.

The special will continue the story from previous season rather than rebooting the whole plot or the character.

According to RadioTime.com, The Punisher special release date is yet to be announced, however it is confirmed that it is airing somewhere in 2026.

There are also speculation of upcoming show releasing alongside Daredevil: Born Again 2, in March 2026, since the two shows are seemingly connected to each other given Frank's return in first season of Born Again.

Meanwhile the upcoming Marvel projects are still in pipeline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026 and Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+. The new episodes air weekly on Wednesday.