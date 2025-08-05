George Clooney says Adam Sandler is more than just 'some goofy comedian'

The longtime pals will appear on screen together for the first time when 'Jay Kelly' premieres in November

George Clooney is coming to Adam Sandler’s defense.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday, August 4, the Hollywood stars and longtime friends opened up about working together for the first time on Jay Kelly, an upcoming comedy-drama directed by Noah Baumbach.

Clooney, 64, called it a turning point in their relationship, saying Sandler proved he’s far more than a funnyman.

“This film — more than any film Adam has done — shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is... He’s not just a good comedian,” said the two-time Oscar-winner, praising Sandler’s dramatic chops.

Sandler, 58, revealed he was immediately drawn to the project, and to the chance to act alongside Clooney.

“My character loves George’s character so much, and I thought that would be fun to do and easy to do with George,” Sandler said. “And as a guy who’s an actor who’d live a similar life to Jay Kelly, it’s a crazy depiction — how accurate a lot of it is.”

While filming, their bond deepened off-screen too. “

He invited my family everywhere, every place in Italy and England... Our trailers were next to each other,” Sandler shared. “His friends and my friends all hung out... talked about other movies we like, other comedians that have made us laugh, his upbringing, my upbringing.”

Jay Kelly hits select theaters November 14, before streaming on Netflix December 5.