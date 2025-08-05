Adam Sandler, George Clooney share incredible bond in first glimpse of 'Jay Kelly'

Geroge Clooney’s new film Jay Kelly’s first look has been officially unveiled by Netflix.

The Venice-bound film directed by Noah Baumbach features Clooney along with Adam Sandler.

The 64-year-old American actor and filmmaker plays the title character, who could be heard saying inn the teaser trailer, “I’m just an actor who got famous.”

In the film, an actor named Jay Kelly embarks on an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe with his manager Ron, played by Sandler.

The two are forced to confront their choices they have made in life and the legacies they will leave behind.

Fans are loving the chemistry shared between the two legendary actors in the much-awaited movie.

The upcoming comedy drama also stars Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig, Louis Partridge, Riley Keough, Eve Hewson, Isla Fisher and Tom Francise.

As per Netflix, Jay Kelly is slated to release in theatres on November 14. Meanwhile, it will be available to watch on the streaming platform on December 5.