Sadie Sink on being associated with 'Stranger Things' for 10 years

Sadie Sink has recently opened up on being associated with hit Netflix show Stranger Things for almost a decade.

The actress, who played the role of Max Mayfield in the series, shared her honest thoughts on wrapping the finale season in late 2024.

Sadie mentioned that she felt “really sad” to say goodbye to the show during an appearance on latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on August 4.

The Whale actress revealed that it was “emotional” to film the series’ fifth and final season.

Interestingly, Sadie told Kelly, “It’s been like ten years—nine, ten years something like that.”

“And you’re young so that’s a long time,” said the American Idol alum.

A Sacrifice actress stated, “I just turned 23,” noting that she was only 14-year-old when she first appeared in the show’s second season.

“I was really sad to say goodbye to it,” admitted Sadie.

However, the Dear Zoe actress added, “What a good thing that after 10 years it can be hard to say goodbye to something.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sadie was featured in the sci-fi horror show alongside former child stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp, who were all between the ages of 11-14 when they filmed the show’s first season.

Meanwhile, the finale and fifth season of Stranger Things will be released in three installments at the end of this year.