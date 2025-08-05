Sharon Stone reveals ‘exciting’ career plans

Sharon Stone takes internet by storm with recent revelation ahead of 'Nobody 2' release

Sharon Stone recently expressed her eagerness to portray Phyllis Diller in a biopic, ahead of the release of her new film, Nobody 2.

The 67-year-old actress, known for her role as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct, revealed that she was personally trained by the legendary comedian.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Insider on Friday, August 1, Stone was asked whether she would consider playing the late entertainer.

“I do want to play Phyllis Diller very, very badly,” the Casino star replied. “She and I were very close friends. Phyllis made little paintings for all my kids. She cooked me dinner a lot of times – that woman could cook. I told her I wanted to play her, and she sat down and taught me her laugh. She made me practice her laugh!”

Later in the interview, Stone also reflected on potential casting choices for other roles in the Diller biopic.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I think there are great actors who could play Bob Hope, Red Buttons, Johnny Carson. Sam Rockwell could play Johnny in his sleep. We were tight.”

Phyllis Diller, known for her eccentric stage persona and wild cackle, passed away at the age of 95 in August 2012.

Meanwhile, Stone is currently gearing up for the release of Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 action film.

For the unversed, Timo Tjahjanto’s directorial is slated for release on Friday, August 15.