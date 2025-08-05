‘Ella McCay’ starring Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis drops first trailer

Emma Mackey, best known for her role in Sex Education, is set to lead the upcoming film Ella McCay.

Based on a young law student who becomes a state governor after her boss (Albert Brooks) is promoted to a federal-level cabinet position.

In the newly released trailer, Ella is seen navigating her life while handling new responsibilities of becoming a governor and family drama including her estranged father (Woody Harrelson), brother (Spike Fearn) and aunt (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The trailer begins with Julie Kavner introducing herself as the story’s narrator, saying, "I'm here to provide facts about Ella McCay. I've worked for her ever since she finished law school, so I'm not exactly neutral. I’m nuts about her."

Later in the trailer when her dysfunctional family and new job becomes hectic, Ella's aunt encourages her to scream to let out the frustration, however, her niece dismisses the saying, "No, I might not be able to stop."

By the end of the trailer the aunt-niece duo eventually surprises each other by screaming it out together.

The upcoming film is writer-director James L. Brooks first film since 2010's How Do You Know.

Previously, Brooks told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie is set in 2008 and is, "about how to not make government service and political office something any sane person would flee from."

Also starring, Jack Lowden, Rebecca Hall, Ayo Edebiri and Kumail Nanjiani, the film Ella McCay is set to release on December 12.