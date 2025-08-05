Lady Gaga pens new song for ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Lady Gaga is set to release new song for upcoming Wednesday season 2.

The Bloody Mary singer will make a guest appearance in the spooky series as Rosaline Rotwood the legendary Nevermore teacher, who crosses path with Wednesday.

According to Variety, Gaga will release song titled Dead Dance. The song and video are expected to be released next month to coincide with her appearance in the show.

As per some sources, the song is recorded with the same team that helmed the Mayhem album, including cowriters and co-producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

In addition to this, last month multiple media outlets reported that Gaga and the series director, Tim Burton, had been spotted on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, which is purportedly haunted and features hundreds of decaying dolls strung across trees and structures.

At the premiere of Wednesday Season 2 in London last week, the series director Tim Burton gushed about the multi-hyphenated artist on the series.

"She's such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational," he told the outlet.

Gaga wasn't in attendance at the premiere due to her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour.

Wednesday season two will be released in two parts: the first instalment on August 6th, 2025 and the second on September 3rd, 2025 on Netflix.