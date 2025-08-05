Margaret Qualley shares her honest take on ‘The Substance’

Margaret Qualley has recently confessed she felt terrified while working on The Substance movie.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the actress, who played the role of Sue, the younger version of aging actress Elizabeth (Demi Moore) in the movie, shared her experience working on the script that she felt “quite masculine in a lot of ways”.

“The Substance was like entering the eye of the storm,” began the 30-year-old.

Qualley told the outlet, “It was like dealing with all of my problem, my mom’s problem, generations of trauma.”

Poor Things actress explained that the movie “was a nightmare, being this idyllic, youthful fembot”.

“The movie is not a good touchstone for what femininity is — it is quite masculine in a lot of ways,” declared Qualley.

The only thing that the actress found good in the movie and she would take home with her was “Demi Moore”.

Gushing over the actress, Qualley stated, “She’s such a special person. She’s strong and she’s wise, but she’s also incredibly soft and porous.”

“I learned so much from her. She’s become one of my dearest friends,” mentioned the Maid star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Qualley also discussed her latest role in Honey Don’t! which reunited her with movie-makers, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

The actress, who plays a queer detective investigating a cult in the dark comedy, explained, “I trust any girl to be able to solve a murder mystery with Instagram, to be honest.”

However, Qualley mentioned that her character is “very confident and talkative”.

“She’s not a woman of few words. I think that sometimes I’ve made myself comfortable by knocking myself down. She’s the opposite of that,” dished The Nice Guys actress.

Before concluding, Qualley added, “She’s in her power and smart and sexy. She’s a bit like a cool-guy player.”