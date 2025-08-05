Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reunite for 'Karate Kid'

The Karate Kid franchise is set to continue its legacy with the upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends, which will reunite Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan on the big screen.

The movie, directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, is scheduled for release on August 8, 2025, in theaters.

Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the original films, will reprise his role, while Chan will once again take on the character of Mr. Han.

The film will also feature Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, and Sandie Stanley in key roles. Notably, Karate Kid: Legends will be directly connected to the events of the previous films and the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai.

The Karate Kid franchise has been a beloved part of pop culture since the release of the first film in 1984. With its themes of perseverance, discipline, and self-discovery, the series has captivated audiences for generations. The upcoming film promises to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise while honoring its legacy.

