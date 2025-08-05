Margaret Qualley compares childhood crush with husband Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley opened up about her love-life with husband Jack Antonoff.

The Substance star looked back on the time prior to falling in love with her beau and how his appearance in her life made her feel "safe and comfortable."

"In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something," Qualley said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable," she added.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress went on to rave about her life-partner by comparing him to her childhood crush, Adam Sandler.

"My first crush was Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life," she told the outlet. "I'm like, 'That's Jack.'"

The 30-year-old artist went on to talk about how she "spent so many years trying to be someone's perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again," however, the Bleachers lead vocalist see through all her ups and downs helping her to "just have to be myself."

Qualley continued, "He's been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I'm not even saying that metaphorically."

Qualley and Antonoff first met in 2021 during a rooftop part in New York City. The couple later got married in August 2023.