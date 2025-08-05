Jamie Lee Curtis sheds light on challenges faced in making 'Freakier Friday'

'The Last Showgirl' points out difference in filming 'Freaky Friday' and its sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited to reprise their roles as Anne and Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday.

The 2025 comedy fantasy directed by Nisha Ganatra is a sequel to the 2003 classic movie also starring Lohan and Curtis.

As Freakier Friday heads closer to its release date, the 66-year-old thought to share the difference between filming the old movie and the new one.

According to her, she sensed a "subtle shift" while working on the latest film.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, the True Lies star added, “In Freaky Friday, it’s really easy - adult, teenager. Adults stand up like this, teenagers slump. It was so black-and-white, so clear.”

Jamie revealed that in Nisha’s directorial, they had to struggle with "words, body language and mannerisms."

She added, “In this, it’s a much more subtle shift, and we had to find it with words, and language, and body behaviour, and mannerisms and stuff.”

“So, that’s way more challenging because it’s not as easy to think that you’re getting it right”, said the veteran actress.

Lindsay and Jamie starrer film is set to release 22 years after the original’s release. Freakier Friday is arriving in theatres on August 8.