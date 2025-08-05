Jenna Ortega sets new trends with ‘distinctive’ hairstyles

Jenna Ortega ditches 'usual' hairstyle ahead of 'Wednesday' season two release

Jenna Ortega is setting new trends with her distinctive hairstyles during the Wednesday press tour.

The 22-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 2022 series, set the internet ablaze with her new waist-skimming hair.

On Monday, August 4, Ortega was spotted in New York City, ditching her usual messy hairstyle in favour of 30-inch long hair extensions.

Additionally, the Miller’s Girl star wore her signature raven-black hair styled in a sleek centre part.

The dramatic look was created by celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, known for crafting bold and creative styles.

In terms of makeup, Ortega opted for a soft look with contoured cheeks and a nude lip.

For her outfit, the Scream actress wore a black ensemble layered with a grey jacket.

She completed the look with a black hat, sunglasses, and ultra-high black platform stiletto heels with striking red soles.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over Ortega’s transformation, flooding social media with enthusiastic reactions.

One fan jokingly wrote, “That hair could walk the carpet without her.”

This appearance comes on the heels of The Fallout star praising the portrayal of strong female characters in Wednesday.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said, “Yes, definitely. I think the whole show should be empowering to anybody, really, but I’m really proud of how strong our female characters are.”

For the unversed, Wednesday Season Two, part one will premiere on Wednesday, August 6, followed by part two on September 3.