'Law & Order: SVU': Reneé Rapp shares dream guest starring role

Reneé Rapp, known for her roles in Sex Lives of College Girls and the Mean Girls musical, has shared her dream guest starring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actress-singer was asked on the Today show's 8 Before 8 series what character she would play on SVU, and she had a unique response.

Rapp jokingly said she would play the role of Mariska Hargitay's lover, Captain Olivia Benson. "Let me tell ya. I would be Mariska Hargitay's lover. She would be gay, finally," Rapp said with a smile.

She referenced an episode where Benson considered her sexuality, and her partner Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni) seemed to assume she was a lesbian.

Rapp imagined her storyline unfolding on SVU, saying, "I would be her lover and we would somehow get tangled in an undercover kind of miss[ion], probably with a drug empire."

Throughout the show's 26-season run, Benson has had several romantic interests, but fans have overwhelmingly wanted her to end up with Stabler.

Meloni has teased a potential return to SVU, sharing on-set photos with Hargitay and co-star Dann Florek.

"Hangin with friends on a Friday nite," he wrote in the caption. While Rapp has shifted her focus to music, releasing her sophomore album Bite Me, she remains a talented actress with a strong fan base.