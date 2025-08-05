Jason Statham's much-awaited action film delays

'The Mechanic' star to feature in 'Fast and Furious 11'

Jason Statham fans have been left disappointed with the latest update they have received about actor’s new film.

The globally acclaimed action star of Hollywood is famous for starring in hit movies like The Transporter, The Beekeeper, A Working Man, Fast and Furious and many more.

A few weeks ago, the 58-year-old shared the first glimpse of his character from his fresh film titled, Mutiny.

Directed by Jean-Francois Richet, the upcoming action-adventure features Statham as Cole Reed, an employee who set up to take the fall for his boss’s murder.

Production company Lionsgate confirmed previously this year that Mutiny is set to release on January 9, 2026.

Unfortunately, the release date has now been delayed as per Deadline. However, it is still unclear why the makers postponed the film.

Reportedly, Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration will now be releasing on that date.

Meanwhile, Jason’s new flick is now looking forward to a summer release. Currently, there is no information about the new release date.

Mutiny also features Annabelle Wallis, Jason Wong, Roland Moller, Adrian Lester and Ben Cartwright.

On the other hand, the Meg actor is going to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in upcoming Fast X: Part 2.