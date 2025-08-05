Jennifer Aniston launches new venture amid rumoured romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' is set to release on September 17

Friends famed Jennifer Aniston has just launched a new product.

The 56-year-old star, who launched her hair care brand by the name "LolaVie" in 2021, has disclosed a new product under her label.

She has officially welcomed her 12th item from the brand that is a "LolaVie Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo."

While briefing about the fresh item, the Murder Mystery star said that “there's a little Swiss Army knife in this one too.”

In conversation with PEOPLE, Jennifer revealed that the dry shampoo “took a while, and it was quite messy, in the best way.”

She further explained that she had to undergo multiple trials and errors to get the desired result.

“We wanted it to be a product that did more than just mask oil. It gives the roots a little lift,” said Aniston.

“I used it on a photo shoot a couple of weeks ago, and Chris [McMillan, Aniston’s longtime hairstylist] was dousing my hair with it, and it gave it real texture. It’s multipurpose.”, the Just Go With It added.

Work wise, Jennifer is currently busy with the post-production of The Morning Show, which is set to premiere on September 17.