Ana de Armas eager to start a family with Tom Cruise before turning 40

Tom Cruise’s rumoured love Ana de Armas has recently expressed her desire to start a family before she turns 40.

Earlier speaking to Italian publication F Magazine, the Ghosted actress admitted she would like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it doesn't just depend on me.”

The comment came at a pivotal time when Ana is speculated to be dating Tom since February even though they have not confirmed their relationship publicly.

However, multiple sources revealed that Tom and Deep Water actress are “very serious” about each other.

Another insider mentioned that the Knives Out actress is “determined to become a mother soon and she wants Tom to be the father of her first child”.

Interestingly, the Top Gun star has three children from previous marriages – Suri, 19, from Katie Holmes and Connor and Isabella, adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

But the fact is Tom has an estranged relationship with his biological daughter as he has not been publicly seen with Suri since 2013.

Ana, on the other hand, is more than physically ready for motherhood, said an insider.

The source noted that the actress “focuses on her future, it's clear that starting a family is her main priority and Tom is only too eager to become a dad again due to the sad way his relationship with Suri turned out”

Meanwhile, Tom and Ana’s relationship seemed to be “intensified” after they were seen having dinner on Valentine’s Day following by their appearance at David Beckham's 50th birthday at a three Michelin-star restaurant in London.

A source added, “Tom has been friends with David for 25 years. He wouldn't bring someone to the former footballer’s 50th birthday unless it was something serious.”