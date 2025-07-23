Pedro Pascal strongly reacts to clean-shaven look for ‘Wonder Woman’

Pedro Pascal has recently shared his strong reaction to clean-shaven look in DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

In a new interview with LADbible, the Last of Us actor reflected on his look, saying, he was “appalled” by his clean-shaven appearance.

“I was so appalled by the way I looked,” said the 50-year-old.

Pedro noted that he “grows such facial hair, but if he had to shave it all off… I really look very… Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me.”

The actor, who made his comeback as the superhero in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, revealed that he loved his role in Wonder Woman but not his look.

“I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary,” explained the Gladiator II actor.

Interestingly, Pedro pointed out that if his role demanded for a clean shave look, he might have done it.

However, the actor added, “It was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie.”

Earlier in a Vanity Fair interview, Pedro opened up about the criticism he faced for his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” he told the outlet.

In a separate interview with ComicBook, Pedro talked about his character qualities in the movie.

“With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious,” stated the Materialists actor.

Pedro further said, “That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.”