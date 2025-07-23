Adam Sandler grateful for time spent with Ozzy Osbourne before tragic death

Adam Sandler looked back fondly on the days well spent with Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath frontman’s death.

Shortly after it was reported that Osbourne breathed his last on Tuesday morning, July 22, the Happy Gilmore star took to his Instagram to pen a heartwarming tribute.

"Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness - Ozzy Osborne!" he wrote.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian went on to gush over his friend and Little Nicky co-star, "Loved him a lot like we all did! Sending love to the family and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself. RIP."

The text was accompanied with a photo from the duo’s comedy film released in 2000 that centered on one of Satan's sons.

The now late musician made a surprise cameo near the film’s end, helping Nicky defeat one of his villains, who is disguised as a bat, by biting off its head, an homage to one of the rock star's most infamous on-stage antics.