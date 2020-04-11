Taher Shah returns with another amusing hit titled ‘Farishta’

Pakistani singer Taher Shah has released his much-awaited new song titled Farishta late on Friday amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The Eye to Eye and Angel singer announced the release of his new song Farishta on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: "#TaherShah "FARISHTA" SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.

The music video has been animated and unlike his previous rib-tickling and amusing hits, takes a different turn.

The new release has been watched by over 100,000 eager internet users within a short span.

Earlier, Taher Shah released Eye To Eye in 2013 and Angel in 2016. Both the songs of the singer had broken the internet and had sparked memes online.