Jessica Simpson recreates 'Housewife of the year look'

Jessica Simpson, who is spending some quality family time during self-isolation, took to social media with a makeup free look on Wednesday.

The three-time AMA nominee shared a makeup free photo on her Instagram to recreate her 2003 Rolling Stone 'Housewife of the Year' cover 17 years later, as she cleaned house during isolation.

The mom of three made herself the butt of the joke as the star has flaunted her 100-pound weight loss in a tie-dye sweatsuit while deep cleaning her house .

The 39-year-old appeared completely makeup-free with her hair up in a ponytail.



In the photo, the 'Open Book' author is seen holding up every cleaning product imaginable including Swiffer wipes and Lysol toilet bowl cleaner before getting down for the cleaning session.



She is also taking plenty of walks down memory lane after releasing her memoir.





