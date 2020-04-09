close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2020

Jessica Simpson recreates 'Housewife of the year look'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 09, 2020

Jessica Simpson, who is spending some quality family time during self-isolation, took to  social media with a makeup free look on Wednesday.

The three-time AMA nominee shared a makeup free photo on her Instagram to recreate her 2003 Rolling Stone 'Housewife of the Year' cover 17 years later, as she cleaned house during isolation.

The mom of three made herself the butt of the joke as the  star  has flaunted her 100-pound weight loss in a tie-dye sweatsuit while deep cleaning her house . 

The 39-year-old  appeared completely makeup-free with her hair up in a ponytail.

In the photo, the 'Open Book' author is seen holding up every cleaning product imaginable including Swiffer wipes and Lysol toilet bowl cleaner before getting down for the cleaning session.

She is also taking plenty of walks down memory lane after releasing her memoir.


