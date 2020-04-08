Sophie Turner believes her new drama 'Survive' to help anxious fans

Sophie Turner is hoping her new Quibi drama will help fans struggling with depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress is playing a mentally ill woman fighting for her life after a plane crash in her new adventure 'Survive'.

The streaming service launched on Monday and instantly became one of the network’s big hits, but Sophie doesn’t want the drama to be a ratings success.

“I hope people feel less alone (when watching this)…,” she told to a media outlet. “I hope that the story of this girl (Jane ) finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that too,”she added.

Her character Jane has to rethink her future when plans to end her life on the way home following her release from a rehabilitation facility take a detour as the plane on which she’s a passenger crashes, leaving her and another passenger, played by Corey Hawkins, stranded and alone.

Sophie reveals she was drawn to Survive, which is shown in 10-minute daily episodes, because of the writing, adding, “What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion. It felt real to me. I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place.

“The more accurately we depict mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help.”