Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what Harry Styles is doing to raise money

Harry Styles is raising money in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic by selling T-shirts.

The British singer and former One Direction member is selling T-shirts on his official website , according to Daily Mail.



"This is in support of the WHO efforts to fight COVID-19," said a statement on his website.

'100% of profits to be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation,' the website wrote.

According to the Mail, the T-shirt reminds everybody of they are required to do to help prevent the killer disease that has devoured over 75,000 human lives.

"Stay home. Stay safe. Protect each other," it reads.

The publication reported that the shirt is a pre-order item expected to shipt in 4-6 weeks from confirmation of purchase.