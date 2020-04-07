Actress Mawra Hocane sahres her thoughts on Atif Aslam's rendition of Azaan

Actress Mawra Hocane on Tuesday shared how deeply she was affected by Atif Aslam's beautiful rendition of Azaan.

Atif recently took the internet by storm with his soulful recitation of Azaan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He became top hashtag trend on Twitter shortly after he released the beautiful rendition of the Islamic call to prayer, with fans showering praises on the singer.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra wrote, "Atif Aslam’s Azaan Recitation gave me goosebumps, MashAllah... Allah sab kher karay ga.#Quarantine continues."



