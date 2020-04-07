close
Tue Apr 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2020

Actress Mawra Hocane sahres her thoughts on Atif Aslam's rendition of Azaan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 07, 2020

Actress Mawra Hocane on Tuesday  shared how deeply she was affected by Atif Aslam's  beautiful  rendition of Azaan. 

Atif recently took the internet by storm with his soulful recitation of Azaan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He became top hashtag trend on Twitter shortly after he released the beautiful rendition of the Islamic call to prayer, with fans showering praises on the singer.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra wrote, "Atif Aslam’s Azaan Recitation gave me goosebumps, MashAllah... Allah sab kher karay ga.#Quarantine continues."


