Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner out on a socially distant date?

British heartthrob Harry Styles and fashionista Kendall Jenner may have previously dated for a brief period but during times of the coronavirus, the two appear to be clinging on to each other for support it seems.

As per Just Jared, the former flames found a way to be together while maintaining social distance during the catastrophic times of the coronavirus as they both headed out for a drive.

If the reports are to be believed, on Thursday, the model pulled out her lavender 1960 Cadillac Eldorado for a drive with her past paramour, driving by her side on his motorcycle.

The publication claims the person riding a bike by her side is the former One Direction member, but doubt still hover over the heads of many.

The news comes after the two were last seen together on February 18 at Sony’s 2020 BRIT Awards After-Party.

The former couple had first sparked romance rumours in 2013 when they were spotted having an intimate dinner together in West Hollywood.

Styles had also opened up about Jenner during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier. "Yeah, we’ve been friends for um, a while now, yeah. Like several years,” he had admitted.