Mansha Pasha sends love, prayers to doctors fighting coronavirus pandemic

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha has extended love and prayers to the doctors fighting the novel coronavirus across the world.



The Aangan actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her sister, who is a doctor in UK and wrote, “My sister is in UK and she is a doctor - which is the toughest thing imaginable at the moment.”

She added, “Sending her and all the doctors around the world so many prayers.”

Tagging her sister, Mansha further said, “What u guys do is crazy brave and super amazing.”



Earlier, taking to Twitter the actress had said, “Anyone who is lonely and alone during this period....please go and adopt a pet. They are dying in shelters and on the streets at the moment because theres noone to feed them. It will help in the loneliness and make the time go by much faster!”



