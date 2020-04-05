close
Sun Apr 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2020

One more episode of Netflix's Tiger King is in the works

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 05, 2020

Netflix's documentary "Tiger King" recently took the world by storm and left fans   reeling by the shocking events.

Good news is that another episode of   Tiger King is in the works and filming is expected to start this week.

The documentary introduces people to big cat industry in the US and former zoo owner Joe Exotic and his bitter rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Jeff Lowe,a former business partner of Exotic, who is serving a jail term, claimed that one more episode of Tiger King is in the works, with filming expected to start this week.

Lowe spoke about the next episode in a video statement which he sent to American baseball player Justin Turner.


