Robert Downey Jr marks an emotional birthday after losing loved ones to coronavirus

Iron Man may not be coming back but stars of the Avengers films are making sure to keep the superhero alive in the hearts of all Marvel buffs.

And as our beloved Robert Downey Jr. marked his 55th birthday the actor has been at the receiving end of ample love and wishes. However, one that stood out was of from his pal Chris Evans who brought the fallen heroesback for a special wish -- Avengers: Endgame style!

Turning to Twitter, Evans who essays the role of Captain America aka Steve Rogers threw in a reference from the last record-shattering blockbuster film.

Using one of the most popular dialogues from Endgame, Evans wrote: “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr."

Meanwhile, Robert turned to his social media to pen an emotional note in the midst of the turmoil, thanking fans for their love on his birthday, while also being the bearer of bad news and revealing how he has lost many during this fight with the coronavirus.

“First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated..Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve , mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal..When the time is right, I’ll pay proper homage to the fallen..Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y’all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time?" he said.

"Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn’t agree more with her wisdom on the matter. ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.’ I’ll check back soon Until then, stay Safe, Optimistic, Vigilant, And maybe most importantly-Connected, RDJ,” he added.





On the other hand, word on the street is that the birthday boy is in search of a way he could get back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a special cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Sources have revealed that this will be possible by bringing his character back as AI that mentors and guides Tom Holland’s character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.