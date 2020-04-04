close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
April 4, 2020

Kylie Jenner reveals she wants to have seven kids 'down the line'

Sat, Apr 04, 2020
Kylie Jenner reveals she wants to have seven kids 'down the line'

Kylie Jenner recently got candid about her motherhood plans in the future, revealing she is not ready to have another baby anytime soon but wants to have seven babies down the line.

The mother of one, who shares a two-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, detailed how pregnancy is challenging.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet,” she said.

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE last June that the reality TV star “loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Earlier, during a QnA session with her sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie said that she sees having four kids just like Kim.

I see myself for sure having four kids,” she said, adding however that she is not sure when that will happen.

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” Kylie added, “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.” 

