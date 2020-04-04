close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2020

Meghan Markle’s facialist reveals interesting facts about Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 04, 2020

Celebrity facialist Sarah Chapman has recalled fond memories with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revealing how her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex quickly turned into a dear friendship.

Sarah gave Meghan Markle her wedding glow and now the facialist is speaking out for the first time about her famous client and friend.

Shortly after Meghan moved to London to be with her then-boyfriend Prince Harry, she was spotted leaving Chapman’s salon in Chelsea, clutching a bag of products in her hand.

On Friday, Chapman paid tribute to her friend on her Instagram page, the first time she has ever spoken out on her royal client since they began working together.

Sarah Chapman, who opened her London Skinesis Clinic in London’s Sloane Square in 2015 and is known for her high-tech facials using micro-needling and LED light therapy, said the couple has been a hugely positive influence on her over the last few years. “I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can.”

“Through my work I am fortunate to meet some incredible, interesting and inspirational people and over the past 2 ½ years I feel honoured to have spent much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she said in a post, featuring five “glowing skin moments” of Meghan.

Through my work I am fortunate to meet some incredible, interesting and inspirational people and over the past 2 ½ years I feel honoured to have spent much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With Meghan, what began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives. I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don’t see. Who they are at home, as parents, as partners, and friends, the kind and very down to earth people they are when no one is watching. Every day we learn something new and I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can. I am happy to share with fond memories some of these glowing skin moments I helped create for Meghan with our natural approach to beauty and look forward to many more in the future. And to Meghan, Harry and little Archie: sending lots of love and positivity during this transition. I know there will be so many ways you will continue to touch people’s lives and enable positive change and we can’t wait to see what you do next. See you soon and thank you for everything you do. SC x #harryandmeghan #thedukeandduchessofsussex #sarahchapman #skinesis

Chapman doesn’t specify which treatments Meghan used or which of her products (Chapman has her own skincare line!) helped create the duchess’s natural glow, but she does send lots of love to her friends and their son, as they settle into their new life in L.A. after officially stepping down from their royal duties on March 31.

