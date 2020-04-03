After Prince Charles, another member of the royal family tests positive for coronavirus?

After Prince Charles, another relation close to the British royal family has tested positive for the life-threatening coronavirus.

The Telegraph reported that British Officer Andrew Parker Bowles, former husband of the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker, contracted COVID-19, after a meeting with the royal family.

"I probably got it on the Wednesday or Friday I attended Cheltenham," he stated. "I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal," Andrew revealed to the publication.

The outlet further mentioned that a number of racegoers who attended the festival, too have reported symptoms of the virus.

It was also observed that Andrew posed with Princess Anne at the same festival, leading to numerous concerns surrounding her health.

Prince Andrew and Prince Anne dated each other during the 70s. Later, he and Camilla got divorced in 1995, after which she got married to Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reportedly recovering from coronavirus after testing positive for it earlier.