'Brad Pitt looks at Alia Shawkat as his sister'

Brad Pitt thinks Alia Shawkat is one of the most beautiful people in the world but the "Fight Club" actor looks at her as more of a sister, according to Pinkvilla which quoted a report by Women's Day New Zealand .



According to the report, the actor has come to count Alia as one of the most important people in his life.

The report that also detailed an alleged interaction between Alia and Jennifer Aniston stated that Brad introduced Alia to his ex-wife as just a friend.

The Oscar winning Hollywood hunk was linked with Alia Shawkat after his split with Angelina Jolie.

The rumors of Brad and Jennifer' getting together again started swirling after the former couple was seen hugging each other at SAG Awards last year.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2005 after the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star dating Angelina Jolie.



