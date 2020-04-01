Harry Styles feeling anxious during pandemic

English singer Harry Styles has revealed that he has been stuck in California amid the coronavirus pandemic and is missing his family during the lockdown.



The singer had been stuck in California after US decided to cancel all flights on the same day he was supposed to board a flight for home.

The Adore You singer said he was missing his mother, sister and the family who reside in Britain.

The 26-year-old singer further said that watching news about coronavirus makes him anxious, however, he urged the people to stay updated about the pandemic.

He went on to say he was having rough time amid the coronavirus lockdown in California.

On the work front, Harry Styles hinted that he may have new music to release — once he was able to get back into the studio again after the pandemic settles.