Wed Apr 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2020

Idris Elba shares crucial facts about his health after positive coronavirus test: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 01, 2020

Idris Elba, who  is in self-isolation, has revealed that he is not showing symptoms for Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus.

In a video message, posted on Twitter, he said: "We are both doing OK, still asymptomatic and we have passed the quarantine period."

Earlier this month, 'The Dark Tower' star said he would be self-isolating with his wife Sabrina Dhowre after doctors told him he had been infected.

Sharing a message of encouragement with fans, the actor said that although their period of self-isolation following their diagnosis had come to an end, they are “a little bit stuck” and unable to fly home.

“We can’t get a flight back home so we will just have to sit still a little bit, but other than that we are OK and we are so thankful for that.”


