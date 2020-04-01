'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies from coronavirus at 76

Andrew Jack, who appeared in 'Star Wars' and acted as a dialect coach on 'The Lord Of The Rings' film trilogy, has died of coronavirus complications. He was 76.

He succumbed to the illness at a hospital in UK while his wife Gabrielle Rogers had to remain in quarantine in Australia unable to say goodbye in person.

Jack's representative Jill McCullough was reported to have said that social distancing restrictions have left doubt about whether a full funeral is feasible.

Jack played a resistance officer in the first two movies of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy and also acted as a dialect coaching for his co-stars.

Only this year he was coaching Robert Pattinson for The Batman which shut down production in Britain on March 14



Jack helped create the dialects for the various fictional languages in Peter Jackson's 'Lord Of The Rings' film trilogy.