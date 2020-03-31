Here's what Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is doing during self-isolation

Apart from being Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade is also a star in her own right.

Slim Shady's daughter is a social media influencer with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Hailie Jade recently made headlines when her dad said in an interview that he was proud of her daughter Hailie.

Following the Detroit rapper's statement, people are visiting her social media pages to see what she is up to these days.

A look at her Instagram account suggests that she was active on the photo and video sharing app a week ago when she shared a couple of photos from self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

The mirror selfie shared by Haile Jade accompanied a caption that read:

"Self-isolation day....7? i want to hang out with my friends as bad as lottie wants to go outside & i refuse to put on full outfits to take pictures⁣ but seriously it’s so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now! the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"







