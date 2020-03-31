Priyanka Chopra appeals people to donate to fight coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra, who is enjoying quality time indoors with husband Nick Jonas amid coronavirus pandemic, has said that so many people around the world need our support more than ever.



Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a story wherein she revealed “it was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting music and entertainment industry.”

The Sky Is Pink actress further said they need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference.”

Priyanka also shared the list of organizations where one can donate.

Other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others have also pledged to donate in the relief fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.