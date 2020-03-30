Jennifer Aniston did not invite mother to her nuptial ceremony with Brad Pitt: Here's why?

Jennifer Aniston has a perfect life as she enjoys a dreamy Hollywood career. The actress has plenty to be thankful for, but her personal history is more complex than it seems.

Aniston, in her memoir, revealed that she went through a tough period with her mom and didn’t even invite her to her 2000 nuptial ceremony with Brad Pitt.

Relationship between Aniston and her mother was very difficult and challenging. But the mother/daughter duo made their peace before Dow died in 2016.

The 'Friends' alum was born on Februray 11, 1969, to actress mother Nancy Dow and Greek actor father John Aniston. Even though her parents were both in the business, they didn’t want their daughter to join the same profession. They even discouraged her from watching television at home. Her dad John actively tried to keep Jennifer away from Hollywood. Obviously, it didn’t work.



Brad Pitt met Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and married her in Malibu on July 29, 2000. In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced they had decided to separate. Two months later, Aniston filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In a 2018 interview with Elle, the Morning Show actress opened up about tension with her mom and how she’s learned to forgive her.



The Emmy award winner revealed the root of the problem. “She was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put your face on,’ or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood,” she explained.



But despite those issues, Aniston said she harbors no hard feelings. “My mom said those things because she really loved me. It wasn’t her trying to be a b***h or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo,” Aniston said. “She did it because that was what she grew up with.”



